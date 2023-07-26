Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 54,792 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 167.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,792 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,313,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,943 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,532,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,868,000 after purchasing an additional 37,716 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,777,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 287.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,564,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,678 shares during the period. Finally, Axim Planning & Wealth bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,849,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.13. The stock had a trading volume of 23,873,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,815,025. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $36.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.65.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

