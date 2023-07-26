Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 9,585 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 27.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Shares of IYF stock traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $79.98. 161,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,863. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $66.04 and a 52 week high of $82.30.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

