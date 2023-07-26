Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys Shares of 56,504 US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 56,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,757,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,345,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. F M Investments LLC boosted its holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 38,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,792,000.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TBIL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.04. 450,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,921. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $49.76 and a 52 week high of $50.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.97.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2156 per share. This represents a $2.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

