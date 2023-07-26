Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 160.7% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 102,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after purchasing an additional 62,942 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 44,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 43,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 245.4% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VXF traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $155.80. 187,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,896. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $157.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

