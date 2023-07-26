Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in BWX Technologies by 2,280.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BWX Technologies stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.93. The stock had a trading volume of 461,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,840. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.13 and a 12 month high of $71.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.60 and its 200 day moving average is $63.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The company had revenue of $568.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BWXT. Barclays upped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About BWX Technologies

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.