Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $157,412,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,673,000 after acquiring an additional 952,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after purchasing an additional 636,301 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $83,101,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,362,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on DGX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX stock traded down $8.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,181,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,328. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.38 and its 200-day moving average is $140.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

