Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.75 Million Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,472 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,381,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,340,000 after buying an additional 746,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,646,000 after purchasing an additional 532,340 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after buying an additional 394,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,100,107.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,034,918.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,100,107.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at $32,034,918.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $855,740.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,415.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,052 shares of company stock worth $20,190,315 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DRI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.04.

Shares of DRI stock traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $169.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,978. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.66 and its 200-day moving average is $154.68. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.50%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

