Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,375 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total transaction of $2,039,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,735.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $515,823.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,219,539.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total transaction of $2,039,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,735.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 37,849 shares of company stock valued at $5,141,405. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBOE traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.60. The company had a trading volume of 376,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.32 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.81. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.