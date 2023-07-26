Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.79 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,981 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 271.9% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,379,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,278. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $51.46 and a one year high of $57.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.76.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

