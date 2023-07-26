Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.81 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,482 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,921 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE:CFG traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,211,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,315,774. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.66. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,170. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

