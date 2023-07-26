Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.84 Million Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,655 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGN traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.29. 2,475,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,012. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.79. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $33.05.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 119.00% and a net margin of 12.14%. Organon & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

