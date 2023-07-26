Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.91 Million Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 10,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $152,969.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,711 shares in the company, valued at $467,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB traded down $8.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $309.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,141,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,772. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $311.86 and a 200-day moving average of $267.24. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $203.93 and a 12 month high of $340.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 27.72%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUBB. StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.17.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

