Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 1,879.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 58,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $508,877.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,537.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Price Performance

NYSE RJF traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $110.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,394,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,310. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.04. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.14). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on RJF. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.71.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

