Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.01 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

VOOV stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.47. 93,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,183. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.18 and a 1-year high of $160.89.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

