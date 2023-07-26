Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.05 Million Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,376 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 234.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 26,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 18,740 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Voya Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 160,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 40,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VOYA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.73.

Shares of NYSE VOYA traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.55. The company had a trading volume of 572,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,904. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.50 and a fifty-two week high of $78.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.03). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.70%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

