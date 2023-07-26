Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,223,000 after acquiring an additional 100,052 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,535,000 after purchasing an additional 139,258 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 170,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,234,000 after buying an additional 82,251 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 164,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,367,000 after acquiring an additional 56,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,340,000 after purchasing an additional 154,406 shares during the period.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

SOXX traded down $7.17 on Wednesday, hitting $512.07. 861,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,665. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $287.82 and a 12 month high of $533.26. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $491.46 and its 200-day moving average is $446.51.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6507 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.