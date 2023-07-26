Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,256 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BAPR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,020 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.46 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

