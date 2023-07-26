Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.17 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 194.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,573 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOO. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOO traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.13. 52,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,024. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.10. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $99.08.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

