Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Veritiv during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Veritiv during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 1,390.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRTV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veritiv in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Veritiv from $159.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Veritiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRTV traded up $2.60 on Wednesday, reaching $138.24. 55,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,476. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.49 and a 200-day moving average of $123.54. Veritiv Co. has a twelve month low of $94.50 and a twelve month high of $161.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 42.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 20.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Veritiv’s payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

Veritiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

Further Reading

