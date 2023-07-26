Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.23 Million Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 176,317 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,771,000 after buying an additional 3,295,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,678,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,544,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,433,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 176.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,006,668 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,377 shares in the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

CLF traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $17.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,960,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,676,416. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.70. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 2.23.

Insider Activity

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ralph S. Michael III acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 171,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 100,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,464,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,874,679.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph S. Michael III bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 171,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,726.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 125,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,531. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

