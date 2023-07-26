Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,023 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEP. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,779 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,086 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. CIBC raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.10.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

NEP traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.69. 1,217,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,755. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.86. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $51.58 and a fifty-two week high of $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.68.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.19). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter H. Kind bought 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,557.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,822.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

