Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,672,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.7% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $173,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 24,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 48,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,580,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $267,648,000 after buying an additional 148,494 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.38.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $7.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.27. 61,621,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,628,414. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $130.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $626,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

