Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,647 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TD. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,480,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,765,633,000 after acquiring an additional 644,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.13. 1,567,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,664. The stock has a market cap of $119.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $55.43 and a 1-year high of $70.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.78 and a 200-day moving average of $62.44.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

TD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.83.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

