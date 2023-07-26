Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 64.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,256 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Game Technology by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in International Game Technology by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Game Technology stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $33.56. The company had a trading volume of 946,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,973. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.93. International Game Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $33.71.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IGT shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

