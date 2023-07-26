Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRDM. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Iridium Communications by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IRDM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

Iridium Communications Stock Up 0.8 %

IRDM traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,911,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,968. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 393.34 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.10 and a 200-day moving average of $61.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.57 and a 1-year high of $68.34.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.42 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iridium Communications

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $1,803,708.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,544.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.