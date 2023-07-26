Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 12,290 Shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 253,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,290 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

RIV remained flat at $11.41 on Wednesday. 76,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,034. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $15.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.47.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.44%.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

