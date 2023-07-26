Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 17,441 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,442 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,441 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,297,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,053,646. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $70.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $277,281.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,335.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $431,420.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,794.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,335.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,847 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.63.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

