Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 192,515 Shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) by 110.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,515 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Stagwell were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Stagwell by 21.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Stagwell by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 66.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 23,256 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stagwell by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on STGW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Stagwell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Stagwell in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Stagwell in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Stagwell Stock Performance

STGW stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.44. 556,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,420. Stagwell Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 63.71 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.88.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). Stagwell had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $622.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.26 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Stagwell

In related news, insider Ga Secondary C.V. Alpinvest sold 23,328,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $150,000,030.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Vincenzo Dimaggio bought 5,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $28,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 181,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,069.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ga Secondary C.V. Alpinvest sold 23,328,154 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $150,000,030.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Profile

(Free Report)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Further Reading

