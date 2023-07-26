Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 2,256 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2,416.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AN traded up $3.55 on Wednesday, reaching $155.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,518. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.45. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.92 and a 52-week high of $182.08.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 58.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mark Manley bought 7,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.89 per share, with a total value of $1,014,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,714.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $4,201,235.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,199,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,930,016.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mark Manley bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.89 per share, with a total value of $1,014,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,714.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 355,391 shares of company stock valued at $54,257,087. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.88.

About AutoNation

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.