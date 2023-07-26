Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 6,611 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KDP traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.54. 11,675,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,473,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.30. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.02%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 9,870 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.02 per share, with a total value of $325,907.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,954.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 9,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.02 per share, for a total transaction of $325,907.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 72,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,954.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,260 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KDP. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

