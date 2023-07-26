Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 64.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.40. 311,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,826. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.01 and a 200-day moving average of $144.78. The company has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.69. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $109.70 and a 12 month high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $276.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FNV shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.33.

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.