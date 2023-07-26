Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 120.5% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IEP stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.03. 719,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,589. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.88. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $55.16.

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The conglomerate reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.22%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is -352.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IEP. TheStreet lowered shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Icahn Enterprises Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

