Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTWO. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 257.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $861,887.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,296 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $861,887.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $1,312,958.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,708,457.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,035 shares of company stock worth $2,208,725. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.5 %

TTWO stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.25. The stock had a trading volume of 825,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.65. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $153.84.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Articles

