Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF September (BATS:DSEP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF September (BATS:DSEP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF September were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF September during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF September alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF September Stock Up 0.0 %

DSEP stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.70. 11,160 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.40.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF September Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – September (DSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF September (BATS:DSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.