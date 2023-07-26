Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,940 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,203 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Regions Financial by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 417,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after buying an additional 90,903 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 541.7% in the 1st quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 73,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 61,636 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 245,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 35,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In related news, Director J Thomas Hill acquired 11,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at $387,735.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

RF traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,745,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,325,711. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

