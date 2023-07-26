Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 109,264 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,264 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,458,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,144,000 after buying an additional 153,743 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in APA by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,655,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,097,000 after acquiring an additional 229,516 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of APA by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,337,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,555 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in APA by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in APA by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,044,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,129,000 after purchasing an additional 301,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of APA from $69.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on APA from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.12.

APA Price Performance

APA stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,387,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,744,514. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $50.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

APA Company Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.