Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,301 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DSI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,533,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,889,000 after purchasing an additional 491,933 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 223.0% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 195,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,005,000 after purchasing an additional 134,675 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,733,000 after acquiring an additional 102,080 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,714,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,096,000 after purchasing an additional 98,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,238,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.76. 115,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,717. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $64.72 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.