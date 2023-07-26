Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,887 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OEF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $432,000.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
OEF stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $212.32. 185,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,582. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $157.57 and a twelve month high of $213.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.55 and a 200-day moving average of $189.81.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.
