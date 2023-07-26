Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 39,607 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,607 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1,298.9% during the 4th quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 45,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 42,280 shares during the period.

BATS ESGV traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $80.56. The stock had a trading volume of 160,709 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

