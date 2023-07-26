Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 5,020 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,020 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VST. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Vistra by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 54,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 14.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

Vistra Price Performance

In other Vistra news, Director Julie A. Lagacy acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.84 per share, with a total value of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,367.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

VST traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $28.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,838,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,198. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $28.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.18.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.60 million. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently -105.13%.

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.