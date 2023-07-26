Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 5,097 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,097 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,141,919,000 after buying an additional 381,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hologic by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,426,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $877,794,000 after acquiring an additional 94,561 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Hologic by 227.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,687 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,174,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $387,093,000 after acquiring an additional 907,874 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Hologic by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,144,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,068,000 after acquiring an additional 181,720 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOLX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.75.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,342,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,370. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.53 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. The business’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,149.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,149.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at $603,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic



Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

