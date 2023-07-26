Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 5,825 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,825 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,893,000 after purchasing an additional 263,838 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,660,000 after buying an additional 135,704 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,936 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Trade Desk by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,121,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,657 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Trade Desk by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,851,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,885,000 after acquiring an additional 51,815 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Vertical Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. New Street Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.70.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

Trade Desk Stock Performance

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $262,862.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,920.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $125,785.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 531,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,070,787.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,463 shares of company stock worth $10,250,851. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded up $1.36 on Wednesday, hitting $84.59. 3,173,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,391,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 554.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.73. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $91.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.35.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. Research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Recommended Stories

