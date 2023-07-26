Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 946 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 10.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Five Below by 793.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIVE stock traded up $5.08 on Wednesday, hitting $200.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,480. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.15 and a fifty-two week high of $220.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.88 and its 200-day moving average is $196.82.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $726.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIVE. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.22.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

