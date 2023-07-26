Janus Henderson Group (JHG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Janus Henderson Group to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $495.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Janus Henderson Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JHG stock opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.42. Janus Henderson Group has a twelve month low of $19.09 and a twelve month high of $31.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.24%.

JHG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.09.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $50,017.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,973.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 5,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $137,926.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,377 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,360.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $50,017.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,973.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,152 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,455,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,065 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth about $30,104,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,924,000 after purchasing an additional 947,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth about $17,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

