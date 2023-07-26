Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:RVTTY) to Hold

Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:RVTTY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered Rovio Entertainment Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Rovio Entertainment Oyj Price Performance

Rovio Entertainment Oyj stock remained flat at $10.23 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 200. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.23. Rovio Entertainment Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23.

Rovio Entertainment Oyj Company Profile

Rovio Entertainment Oyj creates, develops, and publishes mobile games in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates live games; and develops new games based on Angry Birds characters and new intellectual properties (IPs); and licenses the Angry Birds brand to product manufacturers and content producers, and characters to third parties, as well as consumer products, movies, animations, and other entertainment products; and IPs for tangible goods, promotional campaigns, and location-based entertainment, including activity parks.

