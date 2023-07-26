Jesus Llorca Sells 3,511 Shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) Stock

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) CFO Jesus Llorca sold 3,511 shares of SEACOR Marine stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $42,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 418,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jesus Llorca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 24th, Jesus Llorca sold 2,392 shares of SEACOR Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $28,919.28.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Jesus Llorca sold 328 shares of SEACOR Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $3,936.00.

On Thursday, July 13th, Jesus Llorca sold 3,069 shares of SEACOR Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $36,858.69.

SEACOR Marine Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMHI opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.47. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $12.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEACOR Marine ( NYSE:SMHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $59.97 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SEACOR Marine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMHI. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in SEACOR Marine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in SEACOR Marine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 59.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. 54.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

See Also

