JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.56.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,608,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,759,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,801,000 after buying an additional 827,433 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 607,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 186,250 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 19,996,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 199,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 199,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of JBLU opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $9.45.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

