JFrog (FROG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect JFrog to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company's conference call can do so using this link.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $79.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.48 million. On average, analysts expect JFrog to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JFrog Stock Performance

JFrog stock opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.25. JFrog has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $30.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $181,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 523,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,873,072.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $181,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 523,735 shares in the company, valued at $11,873,072.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $1,391,851.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,335,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,917,796.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,643,779 shares of company stock valued at $40,069,739. Corporate insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the first quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in JFrog by 2,303.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter worth about $64,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in JFrog by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JFrog by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FROG shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JFrog from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

Further Reading

