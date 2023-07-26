JMP Securities Increases Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $200.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $165.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.86.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $9.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,766,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,108. The company has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.65 and its 200-day moving average is $149.01. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $98.20 and a fifty-two week high of $178.36.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.79, for a total value of $321,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,015,307.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.79, for a total transaction of $321,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,015,307.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.55, for a total transaction of $167,614.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,332 shares of company stock valued at $22,931,006 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,716,000 after purchasing an additional 70,034 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

