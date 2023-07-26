JMP Securities Increases Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $200.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $165.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.60% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.86.
Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $9.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,766,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,108. The company has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.65 and its 200-day moving average is $149.01. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $98.20 and a fifty-two week high of $178.36.
In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.79, for a total value of $321,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,015,307.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.79, for a total transaction of $321,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,015,307.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.55, for a total transaction of $167,614.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,332 shares of company stock valued at $22,931,006 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,716,000 after purchasing an additional 70,034 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
