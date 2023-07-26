JMP Securities Lowers Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Price Target to $160.00

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.88.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE:ARE traded up $3.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,164,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,245. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.67 and a 200-day moving average of $131.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $108.81 and a 12 month high of $172.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.22 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at $42,935,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.